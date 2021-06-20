Switzerland vs Turkey: Official lineups of the group A match at Euro 2021

The Switzerland selection Y Turkey Their chances of going to the next round of Euro 2021 are at stake, both squads seek to gain access as “best third” place, so it will be a kill or die match, the actions will start at 11:00 a.m. center), which you can follow through Sky Sports.

Switzerland, with one point from two games, and Turkey, with an empty box, will culminate their adventures in the group stage of the Eurocup with the need to add a victory to stay alive in the competition and reach the round of 16.

Also read: David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez on the verge of blows; were separated by security elements

For now, neither of the two teams have shown that they deserve to go to the round. In group A, together with Italy and Wales, they have played erratic football that has practically sent them to the canvas and, now, on the horn, they will try to fix all their problems in just ninety minutes.

Lineups

Switzerland: Sommer (PO) Widmer Elvedi Akanji Embolo Freuler Seferović Xhaka Rodríguez Zuber Shaqi Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır (PO) Zeki Çelik Merih Demiral Çağlar Söyüncü Ozan Tufan Cengiz Ünder Hakan Çalhanoğlu Buracifan Kıfan Kamazh Çalhanoğlu Buraci