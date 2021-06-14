Switzerland replace goalkeeper after Euro debut

GENEVA.

The Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, who injured an ankle during a warm-up, It was declared low for the rest of the Eurocup and will be replaced in the group by Gregor kobel (Borussia Dortmund).

Omlin (27 years old), who plays for French Montpellier, He was together with Yvon Mvogo one of the two substitutes for the incumbent Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach). Your injury occurred before the game that Switzerland played on Saturday in Baku against Wales (1-1), at the start of the European tournament for both teams.

Gregor Kobel will join the Swiss rally on Monday, specified his federation of his country.

Swiss will play his second match at this European Championship on Wednesday against Italy in Rome. On Sunday next week he will face Turkey in Baku, on the third and last matchday of Group A.

