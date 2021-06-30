Switzerland is already capable of tuting the Red

06/29/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

If we review the 22 previous clashes between the two teams, Switzerland appears a priori as an affordable rival for the team led by Luis Enrique Martínez in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup, but the latest precedents invite us to be cautious and take very seriously to the Swiss national team. La Roja has only won in one of its last four duels with ‘Nati’, three of which are in official competition. In the last edition of the Nations League, Spain won at the Bernabéu and drew at St. Jakob-Park, and at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Switzerland achieved the only victory in its history.

History clearly plays in favor of the Spanish team, whose general balance with the Swiss team since their first meeting in 1925 is of sixteen wins, five draws and a single loss. And if we only count the official competition matches, Spain has obtained four wins, to one for Switzerland, while the remaining two matches ended in a draw.

It is clear that the balance between the two teams has been equalized in recent years. In fact, since Vladimir Petkovic is the Swiss coach, Spain has a victory and two draws. And if we go back to the last four clashes between both teams, the equality is total, since Switzerland achieved the only victory in their history against the Spanish team in the match that faced them on the first day of the 2010 World Cup group stage. The Helvetians won 0-1, although Spain overcame that setback and ended up winning the World Cup.

Instead, Luis Enrique has a good memory of his only confrontation with the Swiss team as a player. The Asturian achieved one of the three goals that qualified Spain for the quarterfinals in the 1994 World Cup.