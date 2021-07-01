Switzerland, determined to continue making history against Spain

07/01/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

There are no utopias for the daring. Swiss has already shown against France that it has many arguments for continue making history at the European Championship. In the 2016 edition, the Swiss team ‘met’ the round of 16 of the continental competition; this Friday, against Spain, the ‘Navajos’ will dispute for the first time a few quarters. And, although they are very aware that Luis Enrique’s are favorites, they do not want to stop dreaming.

“We are optimistic and we will do our best to qualify. We respect Spain a lot because they have played good football and scored ten goals in the last two games, but we have a lot of faith in our project& rdquor ;, declared Vladimir Petkovic, Swiss coach, at a press conference. The coach pointed out that the keys to the match will be “run more & rdquor; than the ‘Red’ and have “confidence and conviction & rdquor ;. And the effectiveness, of course. “We know that we will have to play well and take advantage of the opportunities we have& rdquor ;, valued.

The coach exhibited ambition when, questioned by the victory against the great contender for the title, France, remarked that “I cannot say that I am satisfied with what we have done so far, because for me the important thing is the next opponent, the next game& rdquor ;. “We did well, but we are hungrier. The feelings are more positive than negative. We have a plan. The only thing that matters at this point is passing round & rdquor ;, he justified.

The strength of the group

Petkovic will not be able to count on Granit Xhaka, sanctioned, but this does not mean that Switzerland has fewer options to win. “He will sit on the bench, with the substitutes, and will assume a different role. The 26 players will encourage, help and give a lot to the team& rdquor ;. In his absence, Xherdan Shaqiri it will have to assume the Swiss leadership. The Liverpool player also addressed the media and warned that he feels “prepared to captaining Switzerland in such an important match, is a pride& rdquor ;.

Furthermore, the attacker claimed that “We have shown many times that we not only defend & rdquor;. “Against France, a very strong rival, we scored three goals. We will try to impose our game, the coach has prepared us well. We will give everything on the field. If we give 120%, everything is possible& rdquor ;, ended.