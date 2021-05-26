Switzerland denies alerting Belarus to bomb threat on diverted plane

The journalist Roman Protasevich. (Photo: EFE)

Swiss authorities dismiss the Belarusian president and deny that the country informed Belarus last Sunday that there was a bomb threat on the Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk. On this flight the journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested, as well as his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry shared its version this Wednesday on Twitter, where they say that “the Swiss authorities were not aware of a bomb threat on the Ryanair Athens-Vilna flight. Therefore, there have been no announcements from the Swiss authorities to the Belarusians in this matter ”.

The spokesman for this Ministry, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, has supported this position and added that “they were not aware of the threat.” In this way, the body has responded to the accusations of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, who said on Wednesday that the messages about the bomb alert came “from abroad”, more specifically “from Switzerland.”

Lukashenko also stressed that the same alert was received by the airports of Athens, Vilnius and Minsk. “The Belarusian side quickly brought the information to the plane’s crew in accordance with international standards. Because at that time the plane crossed the Belarusian border and was in our airspace ”, he explained.

The Executive of Belarus has detailed that the alert came through an email addressed to the airport in his city. The Commander of the Air Force, Igor Golub, has reported that the captain of the plane decided “by himself” to land in Minsk.

Protasevich’s environment denounced that the forced landing was an operation of the forces of …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.