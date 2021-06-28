Switzerland beats France on penalties and gets a place in the quarterfinals of the European Championship

The Penatis decided the rival of Spain in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup 2020, Come in France Y Swiss, which equaled three at the National Arena in Bucharest after the extra-time dispute, with the Swiss team taking the pass after the shoot-out.

Neither team could change the 3-3 with which the regulation 90 minutes ended, a result that was reached after two goals in the last ten minutes by Haris Seferovic (m.81) and Mario Gavranovic (m.90) , which allowed Switzerland to stay alive against a French team that seemed to have been sentenced to victory with a double from Karim Benzema and a great goal from Paul Pogba.

Similar to what happened in the match between Spain and Croatia, the Swiss team resisted surrendering and continues to aspire to surprise the current world champion, who recovered from Seferovic’s first goal in the quarter hour thanks to a penalty. Hugo Lloris stopped Ricardo Rodriguez (m.55) and two goals in a row by Benzema (m.57 and 59) that Pogba extended (m.75).

Thus, the Swiss National Team will face Spain next Saturday, which beat Croatia 5-3 in overtime and will meet next Friday, July 2.

