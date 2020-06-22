The Swiss government announced that, if the epidemiological situation continues to improve, it hopes to lift the ban on events with more than a thousand people in September.

Geneva.- The de-escalation measures in Switzerland continue with the lifting as of today, the ban on mass gatherings, although more than a thousand people cannot attend them, while the recommended physical distance between individuals is reduced from two meters to one and a half.

The relaxation measures, already announced last Friday by the Swiss Government, also include the withdrawal of the hourly limit for restaurants, bars and clubs, until now established at midnight, and allowing customers of these establishments to carry out their drinks on their feet.

Sports competitions with direct physical contact are also no longer prohibited, although the league Switzerland Soccer already resumed last Friday, after almost four months of hiatus, with a match between the Young Boys of Bern and FC Zurich, which the locals won 3-2.

Swiss authorities also remove the recommendation to continue working at home, although they suggest that companies decide whether it is possible and convenient for their employees to continue working at home.

Switzerland It was one of the first countries in Europe to apply physical distancing measures to slow the advance of the pandemic, and thus the ban on events with more than a thousand people was imposed on February 28.

In early March, it was one of the 10 most affected countries in the world in the number of absolute cases, although it is now in lower positions, with 31,000 infections and nearly 2,000 deaths.