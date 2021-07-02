Switzerland, a Macedonian of nationalities and a very tough bloc

07/02/2021

On at 06:33 CEST

Spain will see them this Friday in the quarterfinals of the European Championship against a tough nut to crack. A compact, ordered block that, without any stars, is capable of working like clockwork. Normal, in the case of the king country in this type of gadget. Switzerland, commanded from the bench by Vladimir Petkovic, is one of the great sensations of the tournament. He has achieved the biggest blow of all, taking on the great favorite and a constellation of stars such as France. The Swiss national team has shown that it is capable of anything and that it bases its strength in the group, in not presenting almost any cracks and in its ability to get up after the blows (we must not forget that the Gauls won 3-1 in 80 ‘ ).

But If the Helvetians stand out for something, it is for combining a truly curious potpourri of nationalities and origins. Beyond Swiss nationality (and the vast majority being born in the country) there is almost the entire world map represented on the Swiss roster. We are going to review a little the infinite origins that make the Swiss squad a great Macedonian of colors, factions and races. Also of religions, of course.

A POOL OF SPEAKS AND ROOTS

There are three footballers of Congolese origin (Mbabu, Lotomba and Zakaria), one of Nigerian origin (Akanji), three of Cameroonian origin (Sow and Mvogo, born in Yaoundé, and Mbolo in Zurich), one of Turkish origin (Cömert), a nationality that also had a legendary pair of brothers in Switzerland such as the Yakin, Hakan and Murat. In addition, there are two players of Spanish origin, Loris Benito, whose father is Galician, and Ricardo Rodríguez, which, yes, has Chilean nationality. There are Kosovars (Shaqiri), Bosnians (Seferovic), Macedonians (Mehmedi), Portuguese (Edimilson Fernandes) and Croatians (Gavranovic).

Beyond German, the most common language of a country that, let’s not forget, also has French, Italian and Romansh as official languages, there is a potpourri of speech and roots in the wardrobe that gives this selection a special character. Again without any pressure they will seek to continue making history and qualify for the first time for a European semifinal (they have already achieved a milestone reaching the quarterfinals).