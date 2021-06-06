SWITCHED ON! José Altuve dropped his ninth home run of the season with the Astros

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve dropped his ninth home run of the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

A pitch that stayed in the rival pitcher’s zone of power, Astroboy took advantage of his strength to stretch his arms and send it flying throughout the left field of Dunedin, stadium of the Toronto Blue Jays in Big leagues.

With this home run, Jose Altuve maintains its good production with the wood and in the last seven commitments of the MLB He is hitting .400 with six RBIs, three homers and has received seven walks.

Here the video:

Sunday’s party started fast. JONRONAZO by José Altuve! pic.twitter.com/7gemQz96hj – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 6, 2021

Likewise, the second baseman of the Astros he continues to maintain his average above .300 despite the fact that the start of the season with the wood was a bit slow and with much criticism.

However, once again, the 31-year-old Creole continues to show that he is made to hit and why he is one of the best when he stands on the home plate of the big top.

How many home runs will he add Jose Altuve in the 2021 season?

For now, he added his home run number nine of the campaign and there is still a lot of harvest ahead in the Big leagues for him.

Photo: AP.