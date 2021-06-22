SwitchBot arrives with a great introductory price for your smart home

With the SwitchBot launch offers, it will now be easier to take care of yourself and your family.

Nowadays, technology abounds in all spaces that are part of our lives, from our mobile to our smart home. However, although many of us wish to build a smart home, the devices that compose it are expensive, and in many cases difficult to install for a normal user. Tech companies are still working to fix these issues, and some have gotten pretty good at it by now.

With high competition, companies strive to offer a lot of benefits, efficiency and comfort to the user. To be able to control the state of our house most of the time it is only necessary to have the specialized devices such as the SwitchBot Motion Sensor and the SwitchBot Contact Sensor, as well as our smartphone which allows us to control and monitor these devices.

The new SwitchBot at launch prices

The company SwitchBot has presented its two new smart devices capable of modernizing any home, they also have with a very affordable price. We are talking about the SwitchBot Motion Sensor and the SwitchBot Contact Sensor, two installation devices and simple operation, which can enhance its functionality when combined with other smart devices of the brand. If you want to know all the details of these fabulous devices, we invite you to continue reading.

The SwitchBot Motion Sensor

If you are the typical person who wakes up to the bathroom at dawn, but is always tripping or hitting everything, this motion sensor can be a solution to your problem, when installing it at the entrance of your room or under your bed, it will detect movement when getting out of bed or going through the entrance and turn on the light from your room or hallway so you can get safely to your destination. You can too configure it to send alerts to your mobile about any movement, both horizontally and vertically and at different angles.

The SwitchBot Motion Sensor is ideal for automating all your lights and appliances, with which you can save energy and at the same time avoid accidents due to overheating of any of them. You can even make the most of your living room and your free time, while the sensor activates the air conditioning and lowers your blinds to watch your favorite movie. In short, it is an excellent option that you cannot miss, get your SwitchBot Motion Sensor for only 24.99 euros.

The SwitchBot Contact Sensor

And if yours is more on the subject of security, or you suffer paranoia for forgetting to close your doors, this sensor is going to enchant you. What’s more, can help you take care of your little one in case you have children, since you can place it in the entrance or exit doors, in the play spaces or on the safety railing of the stairs. It also serves to place it at the doors of your pets’ cages or the refrigerator doors, so you will avoid unnecessary electricity costs.

In slightly more extreme cases, we can install the two small pieces that make up the sensor in the entrance door or even in the windows, to be able to quickly detect the presence of an intruder or thief. Security in these cases can be reinforced with a small surveillance camera, and install the SwitchBot app so that the sensor sends us notifications to our mobile and the small camera allows us to verify the presence of an intruder in our home. In addition, as we have already mentioned, you can purchase the SwitchBot Contact Sensor at a very low price of 24.99 euros.

Take advantage of the SwitchBot launch offers and turn your house into a smart home for you and your family.

