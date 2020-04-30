Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In 2017, the Switch reveal was accompanied by announcements in which various companies expressed their support for the then upcoming Nintendo console. One of them was Electronic Arts and from that moment it was considered that the console would have the third-party strength that Wii U never had. However, the passing of the years has shown little enthusiasm on the part of EA for the Switch and the recent announcement related to Google STADIA was not well received by fans of the Japanese company.

In case you did not find out, a new STADIA Connect was held yesterday where some announcements related to the games that will come to the service were announced. There, the agreement between Google and EA was announced so that games of the caliber of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and franchises such as Madden NFL and FIFA arrive in service soon.

The news gave something to talk about, but not so much in terms of the hype generation, but because of the annoyance that this caused among some Switch fans because, as reported by Nintendo Life, they took the support that the North American company is giving it. giving STADIA while leaving Switch relegated from its major releases.

In that sense, some fans described EA’s decision as incomprehensible, specifically for its decision to support a service that recently registered 1 million users, and is limited in terms of distribution, above a console that has its base of users by the tens of millions.

It is funny though that EA is willing to support Stadia, which I’m not even sure has 1 million subscriptions yet vs. Switch which has sold over 50 million units. – Stealth (@ Stealth40k) April 28, 2020

In the end, it is up to the companies to decide about their business, but it is a fact that we are 3 years away from the launch of the Switch and fans are still waiting for some important EA title to reach the hybrid console.

