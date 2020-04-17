There is no doubt that one of the consoles most affected by the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is the NIntendo Switch, which is facing an unprecedented shortage in Japan. It was already expected that during the past week, which ran from April 6 to 12, there would be very little sales, as there would be a restriction on the distribution of the Nintendo console. This, coupled with the great debut of Final Fantasy VII Remake, caused the Nintendo Switch to reach such a low level in sales that the PlayStation 4 exceeded the distributed units of said console by 300%.

According to Famitsu (via Gematsu), Nintendo Switch sales (the 2 models) totaled 25,313 units, while PlayStation 4 had a boost thanks to the powerful release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which increased sales of the 2 models of this system, making the brand as a whole sold 79,059 units, something impressive if we take into account the previous weeks and because for the first time since the launch of Nintendo Switch, it managed to return to the top of the list of best-selling consoles, tripling the number of Switch sold during the past week.

Coronavirus impacted Nintendo distribution in Japan

It is important to say that, as it is read in the title and we informed you last week, these low numbers of Nintendo are due to the fact that there would be distribution problems for Nintendo Switch systems due to the affected production of consoles in China and Vietnam due to of the coronavirus, as reported by Siliconera.

Fortunately, distribution resumed in Japan this week, according to a Nintendo statement, so the pace of sales is expected to return to normal and be on next week’s list.

Final Fantasy VII Remake triumphed in its opening week

As for software in physical format, the undoubted winner was Final Fantasy VII Remake, which managed to debut at the top of the list last week thanks to the 702,853 units sold, which exceeded the 292,876 copies sold of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , who had managed to stay in first place for 3 consecutive weeks.

Other than Final Fantasy VII Remake, there was no other release that reached one of the top 30 spots. We leave you with the sales lists below.

Software sales

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 702,853

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 292,876

Resident Evil 3 Remake – 34,698

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,204

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PlayStation 4) – 13,204

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Nintendo Switch) – 11,921

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11,303

Ring Fit Adventure – 9249

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 9037

Super Mario Party – 8755

Hardware sales

PlayStation 4 – 13,419

Nintendo Switch – 54,556

PlayStation 4 Pro – 6116

Nintendo Switch Lite – 100,084

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 1172

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 58

Xbox One X— 28

Xbox One S – 23

Nintendo’s life simulation title had managed to withstand a strong release in Japan, Resident Evil 3 Remake, but unfortunately the copies sold last week (depleted by Nintendo Switch sales) weren’t enough to contain the success of the new installment. from Final Fantasy. However, the pace of sale of the Nintendo exclusive does not drop, so it is very likely that in the coming weeks it will recover the number 1 position.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is having very good results both in specialized critics and in the public. You can read more about him if you visit his file or discover what we thought of this remake if you consult our written review.

