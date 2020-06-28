Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Although the coronavirus has given way in some parts of the world, the reality is that we are still far from the end of the pandemic and the prospect at the moment is in the way that it will deal with possible outbreaks and waves of contagion that are part of the forecasts. . The video game industry is still trying to regularize itself as much as possible and Nintendo is doing the same with Switch, although without claiming victory.

According to a report by Kyodo News (via Gamingbolt), Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president, confirmed in a meeting with investors that Switch production is recovering. According to the executive, after the production line of the console was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has normalized: « We were not able to manufacture the Switch as planned until May, but production has largely recovered since June. We hope it will normalize around the summer. «

Although this represents good news for the most successful console in recent years, Furukawa also noted that Nintendo is aware of the situation that prevails worldwide and recognized that its sales of hardware and software could be impacted in the event of a second one. and third wave of coronavirus.

