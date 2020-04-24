From the beginning of the week, reports began on violated Nintendo accounts. This triggered alarms at the Japanese company, which soon launched an investigation into this and gave some security recommendations to users of Switch and its services.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has just confirmed the hacks to several hundred of its accounts. For this reason, the developer will implement some special measures while finding a definitive solution to the problem.

Thousands of Nintendo accounts were violated

The company revealed today that nearly 160,000 Nintendo accounts have been hacked. According to the details, the user data, ID and passwords, were obtained from external sources and not related to the company’s services.

Someone used the information to gain unauthorized access to accounts and access the Nintendo network from earlier this month. Through its social networks, Nintendo announced that it disabled access to accounts through Nintendo Network IDs.

As we mentioned before, the hackers made some purchases with the bank details linked to some accounts. Nintendo assured that it will attend to all cases of unauthorized purchases.

He also stressed that the passwords of Nintendo Network ID and other violated Nintendo accounts will be restored. For this, the company will send emails to users to change their data.

Nintendo asked players not to use the same password in all of their services, as this could compromise more of their personal information. If any user detects unauthorized purchases, it is necessary to request cancellation as soon as possible.

“We will respond to such requests. Please understand that we will proceed in the order of cancellation requests we receive, “said Nintendo. Another very important security recommendation is to activate the verification in 2 steps, here we explain how to do it.

Finally, Nintendo made the customer service available to all its fans to answer any questions about this problem. On this page you will find more news about Switch.

