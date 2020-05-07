Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Nintendo published its first financial report for the 2020 quarter cycle in which it has published the results of the study in recent months.

The Japanese company, has reported its sales and success that its most recent releases focused on Switch have reached, leaving behind important details.

In this context, and in addition to confirming the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons With more than 11 million units sold, the financial analysis gives the company a tendency to research new hardware,

According to an analysis of the official report made by the analyst David Gibson, Nintendo would be smooth sailing for not changing or modifying the plans that its hybrid video game console, Switch, would be in the middle of its life.

Released in 2017, the company’s console took the concept of versatility to join its everlasting two products: the mobile and the desktop experience to develop a single product.

It is like this, as if the assumptions are not wrong, Nintendo should release a new console in 2023 or at least a major overhaul to what we currently know as the standard Switch.

Marking that line, the investigations on a new device that probably chooses or not to continue with this concept, should have begun at least 1 year ago with the aim of being able to develop a new ecosystem in parallel.

