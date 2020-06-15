Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last week we told you that it was somewhat difficult for a title to topple Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the first place. But the truth is that there was an exclusive game for Nintendo Switch whose premiere was very important and obtained many sales, but they were not enough to surpass those of Animal Crossing: New Horizons despite the fact that several weeks have passed since its premiere.

Thanks to Famitsu (via Gematsu) we know the sales lists of games in physical format and hardware that were made in Japan last week, which ran from June 1 to 7. What stands out is the launch of Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which hit stores on June 5 and managed to sell 64,443 units within 3 days, a figure of course important.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons already takes 12 weeks as number 1

It is very likely that, under other circumstances, the newly released title would have celebrated its first week on the market at the top of the sales slot. However, this time he was unable to reach the lead due to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which enjoys great inertia even after 12 weeks of its premiere, as its sales decline at a very slow rate. Suffice it to say that its sales for the last week only decreased by around 3000 units. Along with Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure debuted, ranking 5th with 11,774 copies sold.

Something that is very striking is that the original model of the PlayStation 4 sold 5 times more compared to the last week, which coincides with The Last of Us Remastered appeared in the list of best-selling games, although it must be said that it did not It was a premiere. Perhaps the Japanese public is raising their interest ahead of the sequel’s release, due to arrive in a few days, and perhaps taking first place with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Another interesting change is that of Xbox One X sales, which returned to normal and dropped one position, while the New 3DS LL claimed it as its own.

Software sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 97,810

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 64,443

Ring Fit Adventure – 29,487

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 16,786

Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure – 11,774

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,883

Splatoon 2 – 9226

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7610

The Last of Us Remastered – 7210

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 7082

Hardware Sales

Nintendo Switch – 49,009

Nintendo Switch Lite – 19,183

PlayStation 4 – 15,701

PlayStation 4 Pro – 5590

New Nintendo 2DS LL – 1122

New Nintendo 3DS LL – 58

Xbox One X— 22

Xbox One S – 15

What do you think of this new sales record? Did you expect the new Nintendo Switch title to debut with huge sales? Tell us in the comments.

Other titles that have sold very well in Japan are Pokémon Sword & Shield, which have managed to be key in the finances of The Pokémon Company. As for New Horizons, we remind you that it is the title of Animal Crossing that has sold the most in its entire history, in addition to doing it in record time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons debuted exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 20. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source