Brand new mobile is always a positive thing. Except for the exception, in general the change is usually for the better, with a phone with a better camera, more memory and a new battery that guarantees us a day of minimum use without going through the charger. The illusion is widespread.

However, there is a process that we all face with a little suspicion and that is to pass all the data from one mobile to another. Although the thing has evolved a lot and there are several applications that help you do itThere is always something that stays with us. WhatsApp, possibly the star application on all smartphones, is one of them. We need to have all the conversations and the files sent so that the change of mobile does not mean starting from scratch.

Between devices of the same operating system, it is easier thanks to backups. However, when we want to change from Android to iOS and vice versa, it is more complicated since each dumps the backups within its own server. In the case of Android, in Drive and in the case of iPhone, in iCloud.

The only way to keep all the files in the mobile change is through third-party software and that’s where iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp comes in.

Perhaps, before starting, we have doubts about its operation and effectiveness. From iMyFone guarantee that the change process meets the following requirements:

100% sure, avoiding data loss and leakage.

Maintains previous backups individually, without overwriting them. With which, we can access any backup we have made in the past

More utility. Whatsapp backup is not only transferred from one phone to another, but also can be viewed from computer, export or print the files. Of course, we will also need to use iTransor Lite.

Free storage. Unlike iCloud, stored backups do not take up physical space on the computer.

How to transfer files from iOS to Android

The first thing we will have to do is visit the iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp website and download the software in the version of our computer, Windows or Mac operating system. Once downloaded, we will have to subscribe to enjoy all its advantages, such as transferring all chats from iPhone to Android, or vice versa: how to transfer chats from Android to iPhone.

The first step once we are inside the software, is connect phones to the computer via USB and allow the program to access the storage and data of the phones. You must also have the phones unlocked.

Once connected and recognized, we only need to hit the “transfer” button. After pressing it, the phones will begin to prepare, accessing the backup and converting it into a format suitable for transfer to the other device. And it only remains to wait. When you are ready, you will have to press the “Done” button and we will have our WhatsApp backup on the new phone.

Backup

If you need to have a backup of your WhatsApp outside the storage services of Android or iOS, you can also do it through iMyFone iTransor. Once the phone is connected and the application is executed, we must select, in the menu on the left, the Back Up WhatsApp on devices option.

When you have recognized and accessed our device, we must give the Back Up option and it will begin to prepare and export our backup. Thus, if in the future we need to change the device from Android to iOS, or vice versa, but we do not have either (due to theft or loss), we can recover the backup and install it on the new phone.

