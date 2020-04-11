ZURICH, Apr 11 (.) – Switzerland’s federal prosecutor is nearing the end of his investigation into former FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s dealings with the Caribbean Football Union (UFC) to sell World Cup broadcast rights, arguing that has informed the parties that it plans to close the case.

“We confirm that the Swiss Attorney General’s Office (OFG) … considers that the criminal investigation of the facts and the allegations regarding the contractual relationship with the UFC is complete and ready for its conclusion,” the OFG said in a statement, in which he added that “he intends to suspend the procedure”, without giving reasons for the decision.

As a result, Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban on any football-related activity for ethics violations, will not be prosecuted for the matter related to the sale of television rights for World Cup tournaments at too low a price.

The 84-year-old Swiss, who led FIFA until 2015, was accused of selling television rights to the UFC for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for $ 600,000, well below market value at the time.

In a second criminal case, Blatter is accused of agreeing to a payment of two million Swiss francs ($ 2.06 million) to then-UEFA President Michel Platini in February 2011.

The investigation in this case is not affected by the intention to terminate the other procedure, OFG said.

Blatter and Platini have argued that they did nothing wrong in the midst of what became part of FIFA’s biggest corruption scandal, which resulted in numerous prosecutions and convictions in the United States.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)