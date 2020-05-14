– The Swiss attorney general was summoned yesterday to appear before a parliamentary commission that is examining the possibility of opening a political trial for alleged mismanagement during corruption investigations in soccer and a secret meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Michael Lauber will have to appear before the judicial affairs commission next Wednesday, commission chairman Andrea Caroni said at a press conference in Bern, the Swiss capital.

The commission will decide whether to put Lauber on trial in Parliament after the inquiry.

In March, Lauber was found guilty of lying to a supervisory panel of federal prosecutors, obstructing his work.

That investigation was prompted by reports that came to light last year that Lauber secretly met Infantino at a Bern hotel in June 2017. Lauber did not take notes at the meeting, and both individuals claimed not to remember the details of what they talked about.

It was their third meeting, and it remained a secret even in November 2018, when Lauber called a press conference to acknowledge the two previous meetings, revealed by “Football Leaks”, the series that published confidential documents from the soccer industry.

Lauber and Infantino met on two occasions shortly after the FIFA presidential election in February 2016. The meetings were agreed to some extent thanks to the management of a regional prosecutor in Switzerland who has been a friend of Infantino since childhood.

The disciplinary ruling in March ordered 8 percent of Lauber’s nearly 300,000 Swiss francs ($ 308,000) annual salary to be deducted. He appealed the verdict after arguing that the supervisory panel was biased and made procedural errors.

While Lauber was under investigation by the panel last year, he was removed from FIFA’s investigations by the Swiss Federal Court and reelected for another four years by the legislature.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad