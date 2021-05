05/29/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

EFE

Scarperia (Italy), May 29 (EFE) .- The Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier will have to undergo surgery at the Florence Hospital for the injuries that occurred in his fall during Moto3 practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

Dupasquier, according to the first explorations after the accident, suffers from cerebral edema and chest contusion, which could have been caused by the impact of Ayumu Sasaki’s motorcycle against his body. EFE