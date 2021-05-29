Swimsuit session, Maribel Guardia celebrates her 62nd birthday | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia is celebrating nothing more and nothing less than it is her 62nd birthday, a number that for many would seem enough but for her it only means continuing to be equally beautiful and with an enviable figure.

On this occasion he showed us his great emotion Y happiness to look so good at this age doing an incredible photo shoot, in which he appears in a swimsuit pink colour Mexican In two snapshots that were more than liked by his audience.

That’s right, in the first one, she is posing leaning against a pole in what appears to be the patio of her home next to the pool and in the second of them jumping in front of the camera with a face of great happiness in addition to her curves that managed to pamper her loyal audience.

It is really impressive how she looks beautiful on this her 62nd birthday in which also by the way a birthday famous actress Victoria Ruffo, with whom he decided to have breakfast to celebrate.

She shared a photo with her and the cake they ate to celebrate, as well as recording a short video that lasts a few minutes in which she tells us about her great happiness, her emotion, but above all everything that I have learned in her years of experience, always very grateful to God and happy to be in this place where her fans have taken her.

She knows that her career is supported by a large fan base who are always there to support her by giving her interactions and I liked comments which has allowed her to continue working from home now as an influencer and clothing model.

Although she confesses that she misses television a little, from time to time she goes to the forum and visits them in fact a few days ago she went to the morning program of Televisa today where they certainly congratulated her a few days before her birthday. That time he also had some excellent moments with his colleagues and managed to take photos with some of them.

Today he is spending his time with his family and close friends enjoying life and the blessing of being healthy and well in this full year 2021 in which we have already lived through everything and we continue to resist and enjoy the advances.