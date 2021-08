“The US men’s 4×100 relay was proclaimed Olympic champion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, setting a new world record with a time of 3: 26.78, which also represents the fifth gold for Caeleb Dressel, the great protagonist of The JJ. OO. Along with Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple, Dressel edged Great Britain by 73 hundredths (silver) and Italy by bronze. “