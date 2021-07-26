Swimming | Olympic Games: British Peaty imposes his tyrant in the 100 breaststroke

The invincible bracista the British Adam Peaty, unbeaten in the 100 meters since 2014, revalidated his Olympic title with another demonstration of absolute superiority that is also reflected in the rosary of the best brands in history that it holds. Dangerous rivals had sprung up for him over the past two seasons: the Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich; the swimmer from the Netherlands Arno Kamminga, that in the semifinals he dropped below 58 seconds for the first time; the Italian Nicolo Martineghi and until American Michael Andrew.

But Peaty remains unavailable to any of them. In Tokyo he is demonstrating a total solvency, swimming the heats at 57.56, the semifinals at 57.63 and the final at 57.37, the fifth mark in history. The Briton took the race from 25 meters in his hand and his progression was constant, finally taking off after the turn and making an irresistible 50 meters back. Only Kamminga was able to follow him into the distance (58.00) and welcomed his silver with the joy that is reserved for victories. For him it was only to be surpassed by the British tattooed with a lion. ANDThe bronze went to Martinenghi (58.33).

Tradition in 100 butterfly



The tradition was fulfilled that no swimmer revalidates the Olympic title in the 100-meter butterfly. It was predictable due to the injury -fracture of the left elbow- suffered in February by the champion in Ro 2016, the Swedish Sarah Sjostrom.

The final turned out the fastest race with global times in history, with four swimmers under 56 seconds. I broke the forecasts again the Canadian Margaret McNeil, 2019 world champion. It was not the favorite. This year, the Chinese Yufei Zhang, the American Torri Huske and the Australian Emma McKeon had swum much faster than her. But even though pass in seventh position for the 50 meters, the Canadian, who studies and competes for the University of Michigan, made an irresistible long second, half a second faster than any of its rivals, and it was imposed with the second mark in history, a new American record (55.59).

Margaret McNeil salutes after her win in the 100 butterfly. AP

He outdid Fang by just five cents. Third was McKeon, with an Oceana record (55.72). Huske, who in the US trials nad at 55.66, was left off the podium by a hundredth. Sjostrom, always lagging behind, was seventh, without being able to repeat the level of marks that he had made in the qualifiers and semifinals. Her credit is that she has recovered in time to swim the 100 butterfly, something that she did not even contemplate a month ago.

The US imposes its law in 4×100

American defeats in the rmale elevo 4×100 free in Sydney 2000 against Australia and in London 2012 against France – in addition to some others in World Cups – they exacerbated American pride in regaining its hegemony, something that it already did in the last presence of Michael Phelps in Ro 2016, without forgetting the picayune victory in Beijing 2008 thanks to veteran Jason Lezak. In tokyo the American quartet maintained its hegemony, with fewer flashy names, but activated by Caeleb Dressel, who already gave his team half a second (47.26) ahead of Italy, a new rival that has come out. But it had to be the last reliever, Zach Apple (46.69 pitched) who secured the victory by completing a great time (3: 08.97), not far from the world record (3: 08.97) set in Beijing by Phelps and company.

Italy (3: 10.11) barely resisted Kyle Chalmers’s impressive comeback (46.44), who picked up the Australian relay in fourth position and almost placed it second (3: 10.22). By cons, Russia, strong candidate for the medals, finished seventh, paying the bad posts of Vlad Morozov (48.15) and his last reliever, Kliment Kolesnikov (48.40), who suffered the effort made half an hour earlier in the 100 backstroke semifinals.

The American quartet winning the 4x100m freestyle

CLASSIFICATIONS

Finals

Men

100 m breaststroke

1. Peaty (GBR), 57.37; 2. Kamminga (PBA), 50.00; 3. Martinenghi (ITA), 58.33; 4. Andrew (USA), 58.84; 5. Wilby (GBR), 58.96; 6. Yang (CHN), 58.99; 7. Wilson (USA), 58.99; 8. Shymanovich (BIE), 59.36.

4×100 m free

1. United States (Dressel, Pieroni, Brecker, Apple), 3: 08.97; 2. Italy (Miressi, Ceccon, Zazzeti, Frigo), 3: 10.11; 3. Australia (Temple, Incerti, Graham, Chalmers), 3: 10.22; 4. Canada, 3: 10.82; 5. Hungary, 3: 11.06; 6. France, 3: 11.09; 7. Russia, 3: 12.20; 8. Brazil, 3: 13.41

Women

100 m butterfly:

1. McNeil (CAN), 55.59; 2. Zang (CHN), 55.64; 3. McKeon (AUS), 55.72; 4. Huske (USA), 55.73; 5. Hansson (SUE), 56.22; 6. Wattel (FRA), 56.27; 7. Sjostrom (SUE), 56.91; 8. Shkurdai (BIE), 57.05.

400 m free

1. Titmus (AUS), 3: 56.69; 2. Ledecky (USA), 3: 57.36; 3. Binjie Li (CHN), 4: 01.08; 3. McIntosh (CAN), 4: 02.42; 5. Tang (CHN), 4: 04.10; 5. Gose (ALE), 4: 04.98; 7. Madden (USA), 4: 06.81; 8. Fraiweather (AUS), 4.08.01.