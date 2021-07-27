Swimming improves memory, immune response and neural connections, but scientists don’t know why

“Swimming could be as close as we can get to a fountain of youth,” explains the study author.

A strong push with the legs and, with the impact of the water on the forehead, the anguish seems to vanish. When swimming, it appears that constant need to think evaporates. It’s not by chance. In contrast, a recent study revealed that aerobic exercise involving swimming stimulates the brain so that neural connections are streamlined and strengthened. This is the reason.

After the dip

Photo: .

Until the 1960s, the connections between neurons were thought to be limited. Following the evidence that was had at the time, it was believed that human beings were born with a certain number of nerve cells, which could not be recovered once lost. Today, the picture is much broader: we know that Connections are not only strengthened, but can be extended.

Seena Mathew, a neurobiologist at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, says in her article for The Conversation that swimming provides “a unique boost to brain health“. This is so because, from constant practice, it has been shown that certain cognitive functions are directly favored. Among them, the improved memory and mood stand out.

Levels on the physical plane are not limited to a stronger body. On the contrary, the system swimmers immune It has been shown to be much more resistant, since this type of aerobic exercise helps to release stress. In the same way, according to Mathew, repair the ravages of excess cortisol in the body. The key to this virtuous circle is in strengthening neural connections.

We suggest: Lightheadedness and short-term memory: these are the symptoms of the pandemic brain

Swimming promotes neurogenesis

Photo: Maddie Meyer / .

The 1960s line of thought is no longer valid today. On the contrary, according to the results of the Mathews study, the swimming promotes neurogenesis in the human brain. Evidence suggests that this type of consistent exercise allows new neurons to be born in the nervous systems of humans.

Along with a healthy cardiovascular system, swimming involves various muscle chains that activate in the central nervous system. In the same way, this type of exercise allows the heart to work harder to pump blood which, in turn, brings more oxygen to the brain. With this movement, the activity in the brain is also stimulated.

As well as paving the way for new brain cells to be born, swimming “plays a key role in help reverse or repair damage to neurons and their connections ”, writes the author. If this type of physical activity is promoted from childhood, learning and memory can be strengthened from early ages of development. One of the responsible substances is serotonin.

When there are elevated levels of this neurotransmitter in the body, depression and anxiety disappear from the picture. In the same way, trigger new nerve connections that were not had before. “For centuries, people have been searching for a fountain of youth. Swimming could be as close as we can get, ”concludes Mathews.

Keep reading:

Depression, anxiety and insomnia: the mystery of how COVID-19 affects the brain

Coronasomnia: the reason our sleep has worsened during the pandemic