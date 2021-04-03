Swimmer was rushed to hospital for shark bite

A swimmer had to be brought back to shore to be taken to hospital after he was bitten by a shark near Key Biscayne, Florida, United States.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and City of Miami Fire Department personnel responded to a light yellow boat floating in No Name Harbor Friday night.

“We saw a fire rescue boat fly,” reported a witness.

Alden Duffield, who is visiting from Tennessee, witnessed crews carrying the 36-year-old to shore.

“Quite an uproar because they were traveling at such a high speed. The shark bite victim actually stands up, transferring from one boat to another. “

The patient was taken to the boardwalk in No Name Harbor, next to a packed Boater’s Grill restaurant.

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue personnel then arrived at the port to transport the patient to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters alleged that he was being treated for a one-inch puncture in the lower leg.