Swimlane and Elastic join forces to offer an extensible structure for security operations teams

Deepening integrations will allow common customers to overcome modern threats and improve their overall cybersecurity position

Swimlane, provider of the industry’s leading security automation platform, and Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and Elastic Stack, today announced a strategic alliance to help security teams global companies break silos in their security processes, as well as being a force multiplier for security operations teams that are perpetually saturated.

This alliance will leverage existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities to help security teams be more efficient and effective in protecting their organizations.

The power of the combination of scale and automation

Key integrations will enable even highly distributed security operations teams to greatly reduce the friction associated with context collection and threat containment tasks. In turn, this will save critical time that will help analysts classify alerts quickly and minimize damage from threats.

Swimlane and Elastic plan further enhancements to the product experience by:

An extensible framework that goes beyond the security operations center to other aspects of ITOps, DevOps, the cloud and more

Support for expanded use cases that helps improve key metrics such as dwell time, mean time to resolution (MTTR), and false positive rates

Capabilities that bring automation to a wider variety of security data, including real-time enrichment of a large ecosystem of integrations

Increased compliance and auditing capabilities to support decision making and record keeping

Built on solid foundations

Swimlane has long provided strong integrations with Elastic Stack so that security teams can optimize incident response, threat intelligence management, and threat detection. The new integrations with Elastic Security will allow security operations center teams to take advantage of this increased support to classify alerts, manage cases and investigate incidents, as can be done with the Cases and Timeline functionalities within Elastic Security, in addition to having the ability to automate the management of SIEM analysis based on telemetry and security events.

Combined with the broad visibility offered by Elastic’s massively scalable approach to searching any source of information (security data, observability data, IoT data, etc.), customers will benefit from better utilization of data. existing security investments.

The importance of transparent security

Swimlane and Elastic share a strong belief in the open approach to safety.

Swimlane offers a rich set of integrations with the most common security tools of the cloud age, supported by a powerful network of users and security experts who openly share best practices in incident response and procedure development.

Elastic prioritizes ease of integration and feature development with Elastic Stack. Elastic code is hosted in public repositories, and the company is committed to open development processes and transparent and open interaction with the community.

Learn more about Swimlane integrations here and Elastic integrations here.

“Together, the Swimlane platform and Elastic solutions achieve a unique combination of visibility and processability, something that security teams need to solve modern threats and improve the overall security position,” he said. Cody cornell, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Swimlane. “The technology surface area that is the responsibility of teams is larger than ever, and continues to grow. The ability to aggregate, search and process security telemetry at scale will be one of the key factors in the success of security teams. current and future security “.

“Swimlane is an important component of the Elastic ecosystem. We are committed to deepening the alliance between Elastic Security and Swimlane to offer the best integrated product experience to customers,” he said. Nate fick, General Manager of Elastic Security.

