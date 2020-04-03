Little by little, Apple is updating all the apps that allow you to use the new cursor function that we have on the iPad. The last app that has been updated has been Swift Playgrounds, both on iOS and macOS where it recently arrived.

Although any app running on iPadOS 13.4 or higher has access to be used with the new cursor, to give a better experience, developers we can make certain elements of our UI that the system does not identify as “floating” (when the cursor disappears and the element collects its context) they behave as such.

In this case, all the fast code writing aids and certain parts of it, will be recognized to make specific gestures and with this the experience is greatly improved.

Swift Playgrounds, which is a universal purchase for iOS and macOS as a single app, It has also been updated therefore on Mac. In this case, the app that uses Catalyst technology to make the iPad app run on our desktop system, has had significant improvements in the speed and stability of the app, debugging it to enhance the coding experience with it.

Additionally, the Brick Breaker challenge has been improved with new graphics and more possibilities for game customization.

The Brick Breaker Challenge in Swift Playgrounds for Mac

However, even though we already have Swift 5.2 in Xcode 11.4, Swift Playgrounds 3.3 still has version 5.1, although it is not a major problem for our code, challenges or learning either.

As we have already done on several occasions, we advise you to try this app on both iOS and Mac, because it not only has fun games and challenges for all ages, based on programming. It will also allow us to start in this exciting world, from 10-12 years (more or less) to any age.

Download link:

Share



Swift Playgrounds is updated to version 3.3 with cursor support on iPad