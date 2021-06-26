Swiatek: “I’m the seventh favorite, but I don’t push myself”

Iga Swiatek he is very clear about the position he will take in that next Wimbledon. Without official victories in the tournament and just her second participation, the Pole knows that she must first gain a lot of experience on grass. His ranking or his title here as a junior is useless, Swiatek is aware that here he starts at a disadvantage compared to the majority.

“On grass there is a kind of separate classification where you know who is playing well on the grass and who is having a harder time. I am the seventh favorite but I am not pressuring myself, I know I have no experience, so I will try to learn as much as possible. I am aware that I have not practiced on grass for a long time, so the most important thing is to learn and not get great results, I think that the work I do here will pay off in a few years. Basically, what I need is more experience on grass, It’s nice because it allows me to play without expectations, “said the current No. 9 in the world.