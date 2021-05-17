“Swiatek had a fantastic day and I had a horrible one”

The czech Karolina Pliskova, who lost this Sunday by a resounding 6-0 and 6-0 in 46 minutes in the final of the tournament in Rome against the Polish Iga Swiatek, considered that his rival “had a fantastic day” and that she had “a horrible day”.

“She made everything difficult for me, she played very hard, she gave me no options, she had a fantastic day and I had a horrible day. What can you do? She has confidence on the ground,” said Pliskova at a press conference at the end of the game.

“She played very deep, close to the line, served well. I did not play well, but even though I did some good moments, there was no way,” he added.

Pliskova, world number 9 and champion in Rome in 2019, acknowledged that it is difficult for her to see positive things at the moment.

“It is super difficult to be positive now, but these 45 minutes of the game do not change what I did here. I played some good games. Now I will take a few days off, I feel a little tired. I will take about two days and then I will go to Paris “, He said.