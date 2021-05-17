Swiatek debuts in the top10

05/17/2021 at 10:43 AM CEST

Polish Iga Swiatek, 19 years old, winner in Rome, she won the double prize of winning the third title of her career, the second in 2021, and entering the top 10 of the world ranking for the first time in ninth place.

The six steps that allow him to ascend the Roman title to Swiatek place the young tennis player from Warsaw in ninth place in the world, his Highest ranking in his short career as a professional and above his rival in the final, Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Where things do not change is on the podium, which continues with the Australian Ashleigh Barty perched on top and seconded by the Japanese Naomi Osaka and the Romanian Simona Halep.

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, who drops one place this week to be thirteenth, is the first Ibero-American player in the classification, followed in 42nd position by Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska. Within the top 100, the Spanish Paula Badosa (44) and Sara Sorribes (50) also appear.