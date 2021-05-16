Swiatek crushes Pliskova 6-0 and 6-0 in 46 minutes and is crowned in Rome

05/16/2021 at 4:13 PM CEST

EFE

The polish Iga Swiatek, number 15 in the world rankings, won the Rome tournament this Sunday with a perfect performance, in which she crushed Czech Karolina Pliskova, number 9, 6-0 and 6-0, in a final of only 46 minutes.

Swiatek won the third title of his career, following the Roland Garros 2020 and Adelaide 2021, and will enter for the first time among the top ten players in the WTA ranking.

The Polish player, who competed this year in Rome for the second time in her career, did not give any option to Pliskova, who was champion in the Foro Italico in 2019 and that he lost the final of last year due to injury.