Swiatek and Barty, the last two champions, share favorites at Roland Garros

In 2007, when among men Rafael Nadal raised his second title in Roland Garros, the Belgian Justine henin became the last woman to successfully defend her trophy in Paris. Since then, no one has managed to chain two wins in the Gr

and Slam of beaten earth.

For the 2021 edition, the two main candidates are the last two winners: the Polish Iga Swiatek, which showed enormous strength last year, and the Australian Ashleigh barty, who in 2020 resigned to defend his title due to the pandemic, but now returns with the poster of number 1 in the world.

There are other favorites and on the volatile women’s circuit the forecasts are uncertain, as evidenced by the fact that the last five winners have not won again in Paris.

There is no clear dominator among women and that is why the list of candidates is inflated, from the Japanese Naomi osaka, two of the ranking, which aspires, at last, to make the leap on clay, to the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, third seed, who has been signing extraordinary performances on clay.

Without forgetting the Americans Sofia kenin, finalist of the last edition, and Serena Williams, who on his way to 40 continues to pursue his dream of signing a twenty-fourth major that will place him at the top of history with the Australian Margaret Court.

But a priori, none of these candidacies seem more solid than those of the last two winners.

Barty, 25, is the favorite in her own right, because she is the tennis player who arrives with the most triumphs and most titles and, furthermore, because she will not have the pressure that the shadow of Henin, that is, to win defending the title.

His recent retirement in Rome casts a shadow of doubt on his performance in Paris, but the Australian herself has been in charge of dispelling the doubts and ensures that that extra rest will come in handy to face the next fortnight.

Swiatek, following the path of Nadal

On his way to a new final he should find himself, if the predictions are respected, with a Swiatek that at 19 he dreams of emulating his idol, Rafael Nadal, turning the Roland Garros headquarters into your private garden.

The Polish, a whirlwind last year that swept away everything that was put in front of her and won without missing a set, points the same firmness, with an extraordinary clay tour culminating with a victory in Rome, 6-0, 6- 0 in the final against the Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Swiatek does not hide that in the back of his mind Roland Garros is more than a dream. It remains to be seen how he manages his status as a favorite, because although it is true that in the mental field is where he has made the most progress, it is also in that area where you retain the main gaps.

Lagoons that Osaka has on clay and will have to overcome to chain a third consecutive Grand Slam, after having added the last United States Open (2020) and Australia (2021).

The 23-year-old Japanese woman, with four greats already on her record, has never reached the second week in Paris, a symbol that the surface does not attract her and that her mentality does not adapt to that eventuality.

Quite the opposite Sabalenka, 23, winner in Madrid after defeating Barty in the final, a great boost to face Roland Garros, the great one that seems more adapted to their conditions to make the jump, since the Belarusian, for now, has never exceeded the eighth of a major tournament.

Season of Kenin It does not predict that last year’s finalist will have a happy fortnight in Paris, the same as Serena, eliminated from the beginning in Rome and with little grounding to win her fourth title in Paris.