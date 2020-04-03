Finally, ‘Honey Boo’ was released, the new song that brings together CNCO and Natti Natasha. Both the lyrics and the video clip show a chemistry between the singers that is impossible to explain. They seem in love!

April 03, 2020

Honey boo is the title of the recently released youth song CNCO, with the collaboration of reggaetonera Natti Natasha.

“Black hair / His mouth that matches my kisses / I can, imagine how he knows how to do it”, the boys sing. They are hopelessly attracted to it!

We can see CNCO and Natti Natasha dressed in an urban style, dancing and singing on a basketball court.

The video clip already brings together almost 700 thousand views on YouTube. Once again, the pretty children of CNCO do their thing and are a sensation on all platforms.

And Natti Natasha? He unfolds his talent and all his beauty in three and a half minutes. Are there any doubts that it will be a hit?

.