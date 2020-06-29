Are you eager to make succulent chocolate chip cookies like the ones you see on TV or at cookie sales and have never found a recipe for it?

Well, problem solved because this is the most delicious recipe that you can find on the web to prepare cookies that take your sleep away.

Delicious and homemade, to share with family or friends.

What do you need?

200 gr of flour

150 gr of dark chocolate or chocolate chips

110 gr of brown sugar

110 gr of white sugar

100 gr of butter

1 egg (at room temperature)

3 g of salt

3 gr of baking soda

3 gr of yeast

How do you do it?

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 175 ° C. Mix the butter and the 2 types of sugar in the mixer until they form a cream, add the egg and mix again.

Step 2: Add the yeast, salt, bicarbonate and flour to the preparation, turn off immediately when all the ingredients are integrated. Finally you will add the chopped chocolate or the chocolate chips, integrate and reserve.

Step 3: Make small balls and place on a previously greased and floured baking sheet or lined with wax paper. Put a touch of salt on each cookie and bake for 15 minutes.

You can freeze this dough and thus carry out this preparation on several occasions. A practical tip, do not crush the cookie balls on the tray, so you will get crispy edges and a smooth interior.