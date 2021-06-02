Sweet Tooth: Showrunner thinks people might not see it because it starts with a post-apocalyptic pandemic – Tomatazos

No one has any doubt that COVID-19 changed the world forever. Life is not the same since the virus became part of our day to day. What is true for many was a post-apocalyptic scenario. Many people did not imagine that a disease would force us to change our way of life to be locked up for such a long time and that it would end the lives of millions of people throughout the world. Such a scenario is something that people thought was only going to happen in the realm of science fiction.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

More than a year later, the pandemic does not have the face of ending as soon as everyone would like, although some countries are already returning almost to normal, but we remain to see how long that will last. The point is that with all the tragedies that this virus has brought and continues to bring, perhaps what some people want to see least are shows that show the devastating consequences of a pandemic.

This brings us to the latest post-apocalyptic show from Netlflix: Sweet Tooth – 95%. This series is based on the eponymous DC comic written and drawn by Jeff Lemire, one of today’s most prolific comic book authors, and focuses on the ravages of a pandemic leaving a post-apocalyptic world populated by hybrids of humans and humans. animals. Those involved in the series are afraid that people will not want to see this program because of this on the Friday that it opens. This was revealed by showrunner Jim Mickle to ComicBook.com when asked about making a show that starts like this in today’s context:

Keep reading: Netflix premieres in June 2021

It was always the plan to start the show that way because we recorded it [el inicio] in 2019, so the pilot was done long before COVID. I think there has always been the concern that people skip that little part of the series and miss everything that comes after, because that is just the springboard that launches you to a richer program about all kinds of different things. . So hopefully they won’t. I think we always wanted to see it as it could easily be a horror movie. We tried to do it in a way that felt more like a fairy tale, even before COVID. So actually COVID allowed us to shorten things a bit and not do so much exposure.

Executive producer Beth Schwartz added that she hopes people will realize it’s not that kind of show when the hybrids come out:

Hopefully when they get to the part with the hybrid babies they will realize that this is a very different kind of show.

For those who have no idea what the comic or this new series is about, here is the official synopsis. Perhaps she will convince you that it is not a program that is going to revive the fears that COVID has created for all of us:

Ten years ago, a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world, causing the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies born half human and half animal. Although it is not clear whether hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and part boy, has lived safely in his forest home for a decade, until he strikes an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But his story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly discovers that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever imagined.

Do not miss out on reading: The Sandman: Neil Gaiman lashes out at racists who criticize Netflix series’ diverse cast