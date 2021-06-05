Sweet Tooth: Netflix Series Inspired Jeff Lemire To Write A Follow Up To His DC Comic

This Friday the Netflix series Sweet Tooth premiered – 95% based on the homonymous comic by Jeff Lemire. That story was released under DC’s Vertigo imprint from 2009 to 2013. Everyone, including the author, thought that was the last we’d see of Gus’s story. So in November 2020 DC began releasing a sequel called Sweet Tooth: The Return. It is a story that happens 300 years after the end of the other series and focuses on a clone of the protagonist.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Curiously, by then the pilot already existed and in fact, part of the series had already been filmed. For this reason, more than one person wondered if that was a coincidence or in reality the series had something to do with it. Surely more than one thought that it was published as a way to promote the DC series. Thanks to ComicBook.com we now know the truth.

That outlet spoke to the prolific and acclaimed author Jeff lemire during a dam junket. There he told them why he decided to return to a world that had already ended. What he revealed is that he had never intended to return, because he was afraid of ruining the ending, but indeed going to the set of the series and seeing the passion of Jim Mickle made him want to return to that world to tell one last story:

Keep reading: Sweet Tooth already has a critical rating

Usually when he finished a book, I went to the next thing and didn’t look at my old projects too much and Sweet Tooth has been the longest project I’ve ever worked on. It took about four years of drawing every day from start to finish. So when I finished it, I was very tired of that world and ready to move on to new things. But over the years, you have so many requests to draw the characters at conventions and firms that you miss that part of your life. So I always wondered about a way to return to that world. But as a reader you know the ending of the series, and I’ve always been very proud of that ending and didn’t want to ruin it. So I didn’t have a good idea of ​​how to get back to that world, but then when I went on set and I was there and I saw the passion and everything that Jim Mickle, the cast and the crew were bringing to the project, it revived my love for that. world again and it reminded me why I had loved it so much when I started it and that made my gears spin again, of course. Inspired me. All Return came from that experience of wanting to return to that world. And then I had an idea of ​​how to do without ruining what I had done in the original series.

On the other hand, recently Jim Mickle He told the same outlet that they were afraid that people would not want to see the series because it begins with a post-apocalyptic pandemic:

It was always the plan to start the show that way because we recorded it [el inicio] in 2019, so the pilot was done long before COVID. I think there has always been the concern that people skip that little part of the series and miss everything that comes after, because that is just the springboard that launches you to a richer program about all kinds of different things. . So hopefully they won’t. I think we always wanted to see it as it could easily be a horror movie. We tried to do it in a way that felt more like a fairy tale, even before COVID. So actually COVID allowed us to shorten things a bit and not do as much exposure.

Do not leave without having read: Netflix premieres in June 2021