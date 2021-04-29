Sweet Tooth: Netflix Releases Trailer And First Images Of Upcoming Series Based On DC Comics Cult Classic

This year, which is still a bit stopped in terms of great theatrical premieres due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services like Netflix continue to take advantage of it to release daring and interesting content that conquer viewers and keep them entertained from home. In this context and after launching the series Sombra y Hueso – 90%, adaptation of novels by Leigh bardugo, the digital giant is preparing to premiere one of the most anticipated programs of this year: Sweet tooth.

It may interest you: Netflix Reveals First Look Of Its Next 25 Original Tapes To Release This Year

Based on the popular Vertigo / DC Comics limited series of comics, Sweet Tooth will have a southern twist from screenwriter and director Jim Mickle (We Are What There Is – 85%, Stake Land – 75%) and will feature Gus, a deer boy who traverses a world torn apart by a viral outbreak. To survive hunters who see their hybrid species as the enemy and scavengers who find their own way to survive, Gus teams up with a wayward wanderer who has the advantage of being a huge muscular man with a crossbow.

Here we present the first official trailer of this new series, as well as the images recently released by the streaming giant and the official synopsis of the program that will premiere on June 4 and that promises to surprise fans of post-apocalyptic stories and the comics.

Ten years ago, a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world, causing the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies born half human and half animal. Although it is not clear whether hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. Gus (Christian Convery), who is part deer and part boy, has lived safely in his forest home for a decade, until he strikes an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But his story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly discovers that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever imagined.

Starring Christian Convery (Playing with Fire – 32%, Beautiful Boy: You’ll Always Be My Son – 53%) as Gus and Nonso Anozie like Jepperd, Sweet tooth is a show that will talk about family, the true meaning of home, and the importance of keeping faith in humanity.

We recommend you: Halston: premiere date and first images of Netflix series starring Ewan McGregor revealed

In addition to those already mentioned, the cast also includes Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes – 95%, The Nest – 86%), Aliza Vellani (Operation Merry Christmas – 57%), Stefania LaVie Owen (The Cat and the Moon, The Beach Bum), Dania Ramirez (Jumanji: The Next Level – 83%), Neil Sandilands (Big World News – 80%) and James Brolin (The 33 – 44%, Sisters – 60%) as the narrator of the program. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%) and Susan downey they are the producers.

In a statement also released by Netflix, Mickle discussed the goals of the show and the purpose of bringing this popular story to streaming. Likewise, the creator highlighted the values ​​of the show and explained that they intend for the series to bring viewers closer to a world full of hope and beauty.

We wanted to do a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is claiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairy tale. Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very exuberant and hopeful. We want people to come to this world where there is beauty, hope and adventure. This is an overwhelming story: we travel in trains, we climb mountain tops, we run through forests. This is a show on what makes a family, what home really means, and why keeping faith in humanity is important.

Don’t leave without reading: Rumor: Marvel could bring back the stars of Netflix series, but there is a cat locked up