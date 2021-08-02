‘Sweet Tooth’ director directing thriller ‘Delilah’

As Deadline reports, Alexis Ostrander, director of an episode of the hit DC series ‘Sweet Tooth: The Stag Boy’ and two episodes of M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV + series, ‘Servant’, will direct a future project. for Screen Gems titled ‘Delilah’.

Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach have written this psychological thriller of which more details are unknown at the moment, because it has only transpired that it will have the spirit of ‘Lost’. After a big splash at the beginning of the year to seize their rights, Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment acquired this project together with Michael Bitar.

Glassgold and Query also sold a horror project titled ‘My Wife and I Bought a Ranch’ to Netflix last July for more than a million dollars, in a story written by Query’s brother, Matt Query.

Returning to ‘Sweet Tooth’, the platform recently announced that the series had been viewed by 60 million households since its premiere on June 4, placing it at number 6 on its list of most viewed original series (just ahead of ‘Emily in Paris’ and behind ‘Lady’s Gambit’, which reached 62 million).