Quinoa contains twice as much protein as rice and barley, not for nothing has it been classified as a superfood. Do you dare to enjoy all its nutrients in this delicious sweet quinoa with milk? Then carefully follow the step by step of this recipe.

What do you need?

2 cups of quinoa.

2 cups of water.

2 cups of milk.

2 tablespoons of cornstarch.

4 tablespoons of sugar.

1 lemon

1 cinnamon stick.

Cinnamon powder to taste.

Pinch

How do you prepare?

Pour the quinoa in a strainer and wash with plenty of water. Once all the liquid has drained, bring to medium heat in a deep pot with water, when it reaches the boiling point lower the intensive heat and let the quinoa cook.

Sweet quinoa with milk

When all the liquid has evaporated, add the milk, the cinnamon stick, the lemon peel and the pinch of salt. Stir constantly and let the quinoa is cooked over low heat. After 20 minutes add the sugar.

Yes the quinoa grain is open It is time to add the cornstarch, slightly diluted in milk, add the liquid in the form of a thread and while you do it, stir with a wooden paddle. Allow a few minutes before removing, the result is a creamy mixture. Enjoy your meal!