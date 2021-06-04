Sweet or naughty? Aleida Núñez affirms in her flirty photo | Instagram

The beautiful actress Mexican Aleida Núñez shared a Photo Recent on her Instagram where she appears looking quite flirtatious, it is not known if she looks more flirtatious or naughty, she asks herself in her description.

In this image, she is shown wearing an outfit that immediately draws attention, coupled with this, her pose only captivates her millions of followers, who at the moment are 3.4 million fans on Instagram alone.

Aleida Nunez He became a celebrity thanks to the type of content he constantly publishes, because this is the most flirtatious and rarely a little more than risque when he usually shows off his charms and his cute tanned skin.

A little less than an hour ago she decided to upload this photo to Instagram, the objective of this is to promote her line of leggings, this is not the first time she has shown them in her photos, which are quite thoughtful so nothing takes away from them. leadership.

This new photo appears from the back, although it was turned a bit to show part of its later charms, these leggings are black and thanks to the cut they have, they highlight their figure, from the moment you see them your attention is focused on them.

“Sweet or naughty?” She wrote in her description, perhaps referring to her pose, because her gaze is extremely flirtatious as Aleida Núñez is showing her captivating smileShe wondered about being flirtatious because the blouse she is wearing only covers the front, so her back is completely uncovered.

So far, her most recent publication has more than eleven thousand like’s and about 251 comments, where her fans do nothing but mention that she looks extremely beautiful, especially because her curves are visible to all, thanks to the fact that she teaches her back and leggings are so tight that they highlight her back charms.

The background of the image, which by the way is a beautiful lilac color, which causes a beautiful contrast with Aleida, thus we fix our gaze on the beautiful interpreter of “Gardenia” in the Mexican telenovela “Mañana es para siempre” that has captivated viewers again, because Televisa returned to broadcast it on open television.

Her hair on this occasion is wearing it straight and to show off her beautiful back she carries it forward along with her charms, this is her 1,586th publication on Instagram despite the beautiful actress, model and singer having so many followers, she only follows her 189 accounts.

Aleida also has a Twitter account and despite the fact that there are fewer followers than her Instagram account, we could say that the microblogging service is also popular, at the moment she has 494.4 thousand followers.

The content that is usually published there is quite similar to that of Instagram if it is not the same, it seems that it takes advantage to promote its products in both accounts, but it is Twitter where we see much more content related to it, it is a good technique for promotion both of her person as an artist and of her products, being herself the stellar model.

The beautiful businesswoman is not the only social media personality who became an entrepreneur, there is a long list of stars who take advantage of her popularity and sell their products on the networks, some of the names are: Noelia, Kim Kardashian, Ana Cheri, Kylie Jenner and Manelik, just to name a few.