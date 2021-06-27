Sweet message from Kim Kardashian to Khloé for her birthday!

1/3

Khloé Kardashian turns 37 years old today | .

Kim Kardashian is the second sister of the clan | .

Khloé Kardashian is the third sister of the clan | .

6 hours ago that the beautiful socialite Kim Kardashian shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating her younger sister’s 37th birthday Khloé kardashian, He dedicated a tender message and several photographs.

This is not the first time that Kim has this kind of tender details with her family, she has done it constantly with each of the members of her, although of course this is only to share with her fans that we are sure they will also this publication touched.

It is already common is Kim kardashian share this type of publications on his Instagram, he always tries to have a nice detail either with his brothers, nephews and even his children whom he loves, there is no doubt that he adores his whole family.

This type of content on their social networks is not only limited to birthdays, but also on special dates this beautiful celebrity tends to congratulate members of her family, such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Children’s Day.

Read also: Romance with his father’s girlfriend, Emilio Osorio in this situation

For the owner of SKIMS Sharing these types of posts and letting your fans see them is surely just a small contribution and demonstration of the love you feel towards your loved ones.

In his description he not only congratulated his sister best on her 37th birthday, but mentioned a few of the many qualities that he has as a human being, mother and friend.

Although Khloé remains a bit reserved about her life compared to her sisters, the businesswoman and also socialite like Kim Kardashian always tends to worry about everyone around her and who considers part of her social circle and family.

It may interest you: Let Dorismar fly your fantasies and pose without any garment!

I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! “Wrote Kim Kardashian.

This was a small part of the vast message that he shared in said publication, which already has more than 3 million red hearts in addition to 10.5 thousand comments where they congratulate their younger sister and mention that they are both beautiful women.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Instagram allows a maximum of 10 photos per post, so this time Kim decided to make the most of the space, sharing 10 memorable memories for both herself and her younger sister.

On this occasion, he gave us photos wearing flirty swimsuits while they were on the beach, other photos where they appear of girls, living together at a party and especially living together as sisters.

There were three photos of those published in which they appear as girls with their older sister Kourtney kardashianIn two of them they are shown wearing their figures sunbathing while wearing quite tiny swimsuits by the way something usual in them.

Also read: “Liar” Verónica Castro explodes by La Casa de las Flores

Obviously they could not miss the moments where they have enjoyed their outings together at a party, and of course the photos as adults (there are 3 photos in total) where we see the sisters wearing their most current looks, both equally beautiful and captivating than ever.

Before this publication, his sister decided to respond to him among the first comments, his own response has more than 17 thousand red hearts.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Thank you Keeks, what a sweet sweet message, thank you, we are so blessed every day that I realize more and more that I love you more than you will ever know, “Khloé Kardashian replied.

Surely the whole family is celebrating this day and the birthday girl will receive as much love as she shares with them every day.