Sweet mermaid! Kim Kardashian shows off her figure on the beach | AFP

The socialite Kim Kardashian left more than one of her followers wanting to see more of her recent content on Instagram, as she is shown wearing her charms on the beach with a white swimsuit.

For the older sister of Kylie jenner Despite his 41 years of age, it is not an impediment to show off his exquisite figure, especially because he continues to have a dream body, millions would like not only to have his fortune but also his genetics.

This is because it has undoubtedly undergone certain aesthetic arrangements, not for nothing is known as the queen of surgeries, the truth is that Kim kardashian She has always been an extremely beautiful woman, if it is true that she has made certain changes, but they have been to improve her appearance and not just to change them completely.

In this case, you will surely remember the extreme changes to which Kylie Jenner, today a recognized celebrity, model and businesswoman, underwent to modify her figure, which although today is extremely beautiful was thanks to the aesthetic arrangements to which it is submitted for a couple of years.

Although Kim’s younger sister has become much more popular than her on Instagram with more than 233 million followers against her 221 million, the name of Kim Kardashian will forever be the best known of the Kardashian Jenner clan, because it was thanks to her that his family began to be known worldwide.

About six hours ago the socialite, businesswoman and model shared two Photos where he wrote “Varada” in his publication, in both photos he is in the water which reaches his thighs, so in each of the images we can delight our pupils with the middle and upper part of the beautiful businesswoman.

In the first photo she is from the front, in addition to the tiny swimsuit she is wearing, Kim is also wearing a special zipper top to bathe at the beach or pools, this is red and with some white strips on the sides.

His hair on this occasion is loose and the place although he did not share the name is really beautiful, with the naked eye we can see some mangroves and tall palm trees in the background, in the second photo you can see a part of the peninsula and a palapa almost in the tip of it.

Although she was not wearing makeup in her new content, Kendall Jenner’s popular sister looks just as beautiful, there is no doubt that with or without makeup we can immediately identify her beauty, which cannot be done with all women unfortunately , because sometimes you need a little powder to look a little better.

In the second image we see her in profile showing her later charms in all their splendor, although it is only the middle part, her fans were more than delighted to see her. At the moment the publication of Kim Kardashian has 2,465,149 and also 13,2 thousand comments.

More than one of her fans reads extremely in love with her voluptuous figure, it has been precisely thanks to her that several models have been called “The Kim Kardashian …” Due to her large curves, such as Anastasia Kvitko and at the time it was Joselyn Cano.

Something that her fans have definitely agreed on is that she is one of the most beautiful women that could exist today, with this type of publication she only makes her followers fall in love even more.