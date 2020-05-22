Herd immunity is defined as a phenomenon that shows how the transmission of a disease decreases after a large part of the population has been infected and has overcome it, which generates collective protection in a natural way.

That was exactly the technique used by the Swedish Ministry of Health to face the coronavirus pandemic, that is, without compulsory quarantines, with an open economy and with the population moving freely.

Now, through a study, the Scandinavian country’s public health agency found that only 7% of people in Stockholm had developed immunity by the end of April.

This is against what experts say, that at least 60% of a population needs to contract the virus before any protective immunity can be achieved.

Tom Britton, a professor who helped develop the model for this research, commented that "it means that the calculations made by the agency and by myself are quite wrong, which is possible, but if that is the case, it is surprising that they are so wrong," he told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, according to The Guardian. "Or more people have been infected than the developed antibodies."

Sweden has regressed so much in its strategy that in recent days it has outnumbered countries like the United Kingdom. The data indicated that Sweden averaged 6.25 deaths per day per million people from the virus.

On the other hand, Bjorn Olsen, professor of infectious medicine at Uppsala University, told .: “I think that collective immunity is very far, if we ever reach it.”

Anders Tegnell, the country’s leading epidemiologist and one of the forerunners of this technique, is confident that the results of this strategy will be seen in the long term.

The epidemiologist took advantage of comparing the situation with his Finnish neighbors.

