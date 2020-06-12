▲ In a December 1983 picture, Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, assassinated in February 1986. In the box, Stig Engstrom, the main suspect, captured in Stockholm two months after the crime. Photo Ap

Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. 24

Stockholm. More than 30 years later, the Swedish prosecutor’s office announced yesterday that it is shelving the case of the 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme, as the main suspect is dead, thus turning one of the darkest pages in modern Swedish history.

Stig Engstrom, the suspect, who was then a publicist known for his fierce opposition to Olof Palme’s left-wing policies, committed suicide in 2000 at the age of 66.

The charismatic Social Democratic leader was 59 years old when he was assassinated in cold blood in Stockholm on February 28, 1986 while walking home with his wife after leaving the cinema; that night he had dispensed with his bodyguards.

More than 10,000 people were questioned and 134 confessed to the crime, whose investigations occupy 250 meters of shelves. The weapon never appeared.

The murder had a terrible impact on the Swedes and the country lost its innocence that day.

Prosecutor Krister Petersson said Engstrom is considered the prime suspect.

But since he is dead, I cannot initiate a process or question him, so I have decided to close the case, he declared in a virtual press conference.

Engstrom, who was 52 at the time of Palmer’s murder, was questioned as a witness at the beginning of the investigation, but was deemed unreliable by police as he changed versions several times.

The press believes he changed versions to try to confuse the clues.

Current Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said he hoped that with this decision the wound could heal.

Palme’s son Marten believes Engstrom is guilty of the assassination, according to statements to Swedish radio. However, he said that given the current situation, I think it is reasonable to close the case.

Christer Petersson – a criminal drug addict unrelated to the prosecutor – was convicted of the murder in July 1989, after Palme’s widow identified him in a highly controversial process.

Petersson was released by a court months later for lack of evidence. He passed away in 2004.

Lisbeth Palme, widow of the Prime Minister, passed away in 2018.

The prosecutor said investigators believe Engstrom acted alone, but they also do not rule out the possibility of a plot.

Petersson stressed that Engstrom’s political ideals could be a reason to want the death of Palme, a great orator and fierce critic against the United States war on Vietnam and nuclear energy, who also supported the Communists of Cuba and Nicaragua.

The investigation could be reopened should new evidence appear in the future.