Not all of Netflix’s best Nordic series follow the Nordic Noir pattern, although most do. Beyond drama and research there is also room for science fiction, adolescence, and even humor and Christmas. Short and action episodes in Kalifat, crimes with satanic rituals, post-apocalyptic science fiction in The Rain and all kinds of plots and twists that will hook us episode after episode with interesting people who catch us.

Deadwind

Deadwind is one of the greatest hits in his home country of Finland. One of the best crime series that we can see on Netflix and that comes with shades of crime novels. An history about mystery, secret, crime and about twelve episodes of almost an hour that will make you get fully into the plot. Sofía Karppi is the protagonist, a woman in her thirties who has just lost her husband and who lives and cares for her two young children. After the duel he will join his work: homicide detective at the Helsinki Police Department. And here you will have to face a murder case, an investigation that will lead us between tracks, crime, culprits …

This is one of the best Nordic series on Netflix if you are looking for a good thriller. Its plot does not stop being like many others on the streaming platform (we have something similar in Marcella, for example) but its main character is powerful and hooks us and the story, with a basic plot of investigation and murder, is entertaining and interesting . Furthermore, how could it be otherwise, landscapes and environments take us to the essence of what we are looking for: to the ‘noir’, to the Scandinavian, to the mystery.

Platform: Netfllix

Year: 2018

Chapters: One season, 12 chapters

Duration: Between 45 and 50 minutes per episode

Theme: Police / Suspense

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Christmas at home

One of the best series that premiered on Christmas 2019 on Netflix is ​​Christmas at Home, a Swedish series fun, fast and entertaining about family dinners at parties. Johanne is the protagonist, a young woman who is tired of hearing how her whole family expects her to be a boyfriend so she decides to say that they already have. His family, then, believes that he should take him to dinner at Christmas. Johanne has a total of 24 days to find someone to keep her company at dinner but no candidate seems to fit.

A fun and Christmas comedy that introduces us to a large number of people that we have surely come across in our lives. There are only six half-hour episodes that you will see in about three hours but that is ideal if you are looking for something light, entertaining and fun. Further, It doesn’t have to be Christmas to enjoy it although you will catch the spirit of the holidays.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: About 30 minutes per episode

Theme: Comedy

Recommended age: For over 13 years

The fighter

This Danish miniseries introduces us to a war veteran who returns home to Denmark after a failure at the front. He seeks to lead a normal life but soon the guilt does not let him rest and get away from everything that happened: one of his companions, his best friend, died in the last mission and now he is looking for ways to alleviate the guilt, help the life of his companion . Thus, the protagonist of The Fighter will end up infiltrating a biker gang from copenhagen in order to discover evidence on a drug trafficking matter and thus pay off its debt to the past, although the plot will be more complicated than expected and it will not be easy to get out of it. The Fighter is a series that is further away from the Nordic and leads us to a plot that little or nothing would have to envy a classic American series of bikers and drugs.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: Between 45 and 60 minutes per chapter

Theme: Police Drama

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Bloody journey

Bloody Journey turns away from the thriller to get us into a series of terror and sinister. The creator of Maniac (the original series and not the Netflix series) is also the creator of this Norwegian anthology on Netflix and one of the best Nordic series If you like to be scaredor. There are six chapters in total, six stories linked by a trip on the bus in which its protagonists go. But each episode is an individual story, an independent fear story that you can see in another order if you want.

The main axis is, as we say, the bus. The protagonists will get off that bus as starring in dark stories in which the classic elements of terror are not lacking: houses or mansions that are scary and that we know are hiding something, psychiatric hospitals, gloomy towns … A dark series in which, beyond terror, there are no shortage of humor pills in their six half-hour stories each. Also, if you do not know if you want to see them all, if you want to see them in the order you want, you can find on Netflix a preview or trailer of each episode.

Platform: Nettflix

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, six chapters

Duration: About half an hour per episode

Theme: Fear / Sinister

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Border Zone

Like most of Netflix’s best Nordic series, Frontier Zone is either a Nordic thriller or a Nordic-Noir, as this plot type is usually called. Border Zone leads us to a small city where Nikolai Andreassen has returned, an Oslo policeman who has returned to his hometown to disconnect after a bad time. But his disconnection and tranquility lasts little because he recently arrived in this city on the border between Sweden and Norway, a murder involves Nikolai’s brother Lars.

A story that not only deals with an investigation from the classical point of view but also adds a component: guilt or closeness, moral and ethical limits, rules, principles, the people we want involved in a case that we must reveal and that affects us fully. Links affect an investigation eight episodes highly recommended and with continuous twists and threads to go pulling if you like police and Nordic series, if you are looking for a story with few episodes but that does not disappoint, with idyllic settings, well-built characters.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: About 40 or 45 minutes per chapter

Theme: Sinister / Thriller

Recommended age: For over 16 years

The Valhalla Murders

The Murders of Valhalla is one of the last Nordic series on Netflix that bets, once again, on the Nordic Noir that other series on this list are already pursuing. In this case, a series in Netflix co-production in Iceland in which there is no lack of murdered bodies, an investigation, a halo of mystery and darkness and that setting so characteristic in all the murder plots that star in this series compilation.

It all starts with a murder but soon there will be more the bodies that appear murdered in Iceland following the same procedure, with the same and unpleasant ritual. Kata and Arnar, the latter newcomer from Oslo, will have to carry out an investigation to find out what has happened, who is the culprit, what is the relationship between the victims and why. Although it has the classic elements of the genre, it is not one of the best thrillers of this type and it may be far above what we expected or far from the expectations that it may initially generate for us. Still, it’s a good option if you’re looking for something short (just six episodes) of investigation and mystery.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2020

Chapters: A season with six episodes

Duration: About 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Suspense / Police

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Quicksand

Moved Sands is a teen thriller and one of the best short series you can watch on Netflix with only six episodes of less than 50 minutes. The story introduces us to Maja, a normal young teenager who appears covered in blood in the middle of a shooting at a public school in Sweden. We do not know how it got there or what has happened so Arenas Movedizas combines the flashback with Maja’s life with the present and the judicial process in which the young woman must prove her innocence.

Between past and present we move in the episodes to find out what he was doing there and why, what his life was like, what led him to that shooting … Arenas Movedizas is also a series focused on showing problems and risks in adolescence: dangerousness of toxic relationships, the dangerousness of drugs, domestic violence, friendship, etc. A highly recommended option and one of the best Nordic series you can see.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Episodes: Six episodes

Duration: About 45 minutes

Genre: Thriller

Recommended age: For over 16 years

A United family

A united family is one of the best Nordic series to watch as a family, entertaining and perfect for family watching. He presents us with two divorcees who have just rebuilt their lives and now they will have to face the new reality together with their children, still young, of each other. Her ex-partners have also just rebuilt their lives… And all of them they will have to get used to the new life. Now they will have to get used to the doubts, the complications and, if that were not enough, a new baby on the way. This is not an original Netflix series but originally broadcast in Sweden but it is a recommended option if you are looking for something different from a thriller. Perfect to see with the family, with moments of humor but, above all, an intimate and entertaining series.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: Three seasons, thirty episodes in total

Duration: About 44 minutes per chapter

Theme: Comedy

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Ragnarok

Ragnarok was one of Netflix’s big promises for 2020 and came at the beginning of the year with a story that hooks you although you don’t even know very well why. One of the best Nordic series if you are looking for something that looks fast, easy, without complications although its plot seems otherwise. A story of Nordic mythology with a youthful air and with the protagonists of SKAM (the original and not the Spanish)

Magne and her little brother go to live in Odda, a Norwegian city where superpowers and heroes, reality and mythology intermingle. A city where all sorts of abrupt changes in the weather appear, warm winters, melting poles and everything that seems to presage that Ragnarok is inevitable. But without leaving behind that we are before a youth series with teenage characters. Yes, much more serious and dark and sober than we are used to. A series of institute that goes a little further and includes the fantasy and mythology necessary to not be like the others.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: About 45 minutes or 50 per episode

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Case

Case is a Nordic thriller of only six episodes It begins when a 14-year-old teenage girl appears hanged on the stage of a theater. A young ballet promise has appeared in what appears to be suicide, but there are those who believe that there is much more than that behind the girl’s death. Detective Gabriela will have to investigate to find out what has happened and she will search the family’s past to find clues with which to reveal the case and use the lies and enigmas of the teenager’s relatives to find out what may have happened. Case is a Scandinavian Nordic Noir set in Iceland with hermetic characters and a female protagonist, the detective. In Case everyone has something to hide And the series, how could it be otherwise, infects us with that cold scenario and a sinister darkness that plunges us fully into the plot and with which we will discover clues and enigmas to the end.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Chapters: One season, six episodes in total

Duration: Between 40 and 45 minutes per chapter

Theme: Drama / Mystery

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Norsemen

If you like What They Do in the Shadows, one of the best HBO vampire series, Norsemen may be funny. It is a story of Vikings posed as a comedy and where there are no epic plots but laughs and everyday moments. Norsemen is like a sitcom but with Viking protagonists. A community of Vikings from Norway in the 8th century lives their day-to-day life with humor and with all kinds of “problems” that make the series work: a homosexual Viking who conceals his homesexuality so as not to look like a bad Viking and a woman in love with another man, family disputes, infidelities, love affairs.

One of the best Nordic series if you are looking something fun and almost absurd and chaotic but with the special touch that gives the Viking setting. Continuous gags in twelve half-hour episodes that work as a parody of society but with a totally different framework that makes Norsemen unique and highly recommended if you are looking for something light.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Chapters: Two seasons, twelve episodes

Duration: About half an hour per chapter

Theme: Sinister / Comedy / Vikings

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Rita

With a Spanish Merlí air, Rita is a high school teacher who It suits the students and not so much the adults. A peculiar teacher, who does not cut herself and who has no intention of liking others. With three children and many students, Rita lives in constant political incorrectness with the problems that this entails in the day to day or in the cloister, the conflicts, the dramas. Like the aforementioned Merlí, the students adore her but her classmates do not get her to adapt to the rules, to be like the others. With this main character you get an entertaining series but also full of teachings and values ​​and perfect for a marathon. The Danish series moves away from the dark, from the thrillers and murders, and takes us through the day to day more fun and entertaining in its four seasons and perfect for a weekend marathon.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2012

Chapters: Four seasons, 32 episodes

Duration: Between 30 and 45 minutes for each chapter

Theme: Comedy

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Kalifat

In this Swedish series we get fully into the Islamic State, a thriller of action and terrorism and the recruitment of adolescents in Europe for its cause. The protagonist police, Fatima, will discover a tip about a terrorist attack which will take place in Sweden by a terrorist cell in Europe. His confidant is in Syria, a mother who will do everything possible to help and avoid the attack in exchange for being able to escape from the country. But helping will be complicated and dangerous. Two women and two scenarios in the eight episodes in which the end is the same: to save the lives of people who may die in this attack.

Kalifat is a hard and intense drama, a thriller that goes much more than action and aims to plunge us fully into the indoctrination of teenagers from Europe who are seduced and recruited to join the cause as well as a portrait of European neighborhoods where islam is the center Of course, Kalifat does it from the respect of the narration without falling into xenophobia and distinguishing perfectly and at all times between what is radical and what is not. One of the best Nordic series, although it lasts, and it will hook you thanks to an action and fast plot full of twists and shocking moments from start to finish. Ideal for a marathon.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, eight chapters

Duration: About 45 minutes per episode

Theme: Suspense

Recommended age: For over 16 years

The Rain

The Rain moves away from the Nordic Noir to delve into an apocalyptic story. The first Danish Netlflix original series is the story of a virus that is easily spread and transmitted by rainwater. A virus that kills almost the entire population and of which nobody knows anything: there is no cure and neither do they know where it came from. The survivors are few. Brothers Simone and Rasmus have survived because they sheltered in a bunker during the years of the world pandemic.

The Rain is an ideal series for fans of this post-apocalyptic genre in which there is no lack of doubts as to who created this virus or how to finally survive it once the two protagonist brothers go outside. The present and the past merge into a series that tells us how they have lived it or how they will have to live it. If you are a fan of stories that introduce us to survivors of an apocalypse, Be it zombies or viruses, it is one of the best Nordic series you can watch on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: Two seasons, 14 episodes

Duration: Between 40 and 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Science fiction / Disturbing

Recommended age: For over 13 years

