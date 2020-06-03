After the Swedish government announced the opening of an inquiry to ascertain the response to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, who devised the controversial Swedish public health strategy in the health crisis, admitted that he could ” have made a better strategy “.

“If we found the same disease again, knowing exactly what we know today, I believe that we would choose something between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did,” the head of the country’s Public Health Agency told a local radio, in speech echoed by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

According to Tegnell, the government “would be able to know exactly what to close to prevent infection in a better way.”

Asked if the number of deaths was higher than he expected, the epidemiologist was straightforward: “Yes, absolutely”. The head of the Agency also stressed that he will use information from the current pandemic so that the country is better prepared for a new similar event in the future.

“Other countries have already started with many measures at once. The problem is that you do not know what was most effective in fact. Anyway, close to what we did, you could do without imposing a total closure,” said Tegnell.

Unlike other European countries, Sweden opted for a milder confrontation against Covid-19, keeping bars, schools for children under 16 and commerce in general open, trusting the population to adopt appropriate social distance measures.

However, the strategy caused the highest death rate per capita in the world comparison, generating international and internal criticism about the management of the pandemic. To give you an idea, according to the portal “Our World in Data”, the daily death rate in Sweden has been at 5.29 for weeks – against 4.48 in the UK, 4.35 in Peru and 4.34 in Brazil.

When compared to their Nordic neighbors, death rates are even higher. While the country has 449 deaths per million, Norway has 45, Finland has 58 and Denmark has 100 – the three have adopted lockdown measures. In total figures, as of this Wednesday, Sweden accounts for 4,468 deaths from coronavirus, against 580 in Denmark, 320 in Finland and 237 in Norway, according to data from Jonhs Hopkins University.

– Survey: On Monday (1st), the Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Löfven, announced that the country would conduct a survey to assess the response to the pandemic either nationally, regionally or in cities. The idea is that it ends before summer in the northern hemisphere.

The decision comes after pressure from opposition parties, both right and left, who believe that the government’s response was wrong and that it caused many unnecessary deaths, especially in retirement homes for the elderly. Earlier, Löfven had announced that an investigation would only be launched after the pandemic ended.

