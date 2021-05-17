Swedish couple breakup

Two boys in an unmade bed, but not as much as their hearts. The lost look, the tension before the storm of reproaches. This is how it starts Live without us dissection of the phases of a rupture crudely filmed by David Färdmar.

Färdmar, a one-man orchestra who has been both a casting director and a record seller, has made the difficulties of a shoot a virtue to deliver a moving story of the duel and the void between two people who loved each other … and who no longer do ( or they do it in another way).

What is the genesis of Living without us?

It all starts in 2015, when I chained two traumatic ruptures. Since I didn’t know how to deal with them and I consider myself a screenwriter, I started writing. My surprise was that, when I started to move the script, everyone felt identified with that story that I thought was so personal.

Were you looking to normalize gay relationships, so stereotyped in the audiovisual world?

For me it is not about a gay couple, but about a couple, without more. I think it’s the most beautiful thing about the film, that everyone can feel identified. There is no political or vindictive message behind. Just a love story.

The film opens in 2021. What has been your production process?

As we had no money, I started by shooting the first 14 pages of the script in 2016, those corresponding to the break, with the help of the film commission in Gothenburg, my city. To my surprise, everyone wanted to know what happened next to the characters. The short had an impact on festivals and I got the funding for the feature film.

Was not rolling at once a headache?

Unlike. It allowed me to polish aspects of the script. I adapted to the circumstances in form and manner that I introduced the changes in the physical appearance of the characters (such as their weight or haircuts) in new scenes.

The film stands out for the naturalism of its sex scenes. Was it very difficult to film them?

Not at all. We are all friends and the team was very small.

To what extent did the actors collaborate on them?

Well, you see. One of them is fervently gay and the other fervently straight. I dare you to tell me who is who.

You introduce elements such as lubricant or condoms, which are unconventional …

It’s just that I hate those bed scenes in which, when they start, the camera goes to the window, or to an open tap. Those kinds of metaphors make me nervous. In addition, filming on a low budget demanded this type of storytelling.

The white sets with hardly any props work perfectly. Everything is very Ikea!

It is shot at a friend’s house. I liked it because that minimalism gives it the air of a relationship in which one of the two has not ended up accepting that the other is installed in his life.

I love the moment in which the couple, once broken, coincide by chance getting tested for AIDS …

I’m glad you told me that, because there are people who have questioned its verisimilitude… and it’s something that happened to me! As soon as he did, as he took the elevator down, he thought how cinematic something like that was.

Obviously, we have to talk about the moment when the music of some classics like Ace of Base sounds …

I worked in a record store and used to sell them LPs. We belong to the same environment and we have mutual friends. Even so, it was extremely expensive to introduce his most popular themes. I wanted it to sound The Sign, but I only had money for Would You Believe. And I think it looks better. Speaking of music, I also include a song from another group from my city like Stakka-Bo. The funny thing is that it was the stage name of my compatriot Johan Renck, who has ended up directing the series Chernobyl.