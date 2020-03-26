The Swedish government has a great secret that helps it keep schools, businesses and bars open while registering few cases of coronavirus in the country.

As the world struggles to combat the pandemic of Coronavirus that until today increased its number to 510 thousand 108 people infected worldwide, we cannot ignore the fact that a major economic crisis is looming.

The governments of many countries have reinforced measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the confinement of people in homes, the closure of companies, restaurants, schools, churches, this will undoubtedly cause a great economic impact in each of countries that already suffer from the virus.

But, Sweden with 10.2 million inhabitants it has reported 2,016 cases of coronavirus and 25 dead.

With one of the best figures in Europe, one could think that the government implemented drastic measures and implemented the curfew in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirusHowever, it turns out to be the opposite.

In Sweden everything is open, restaurants, bars, shopping centers and schools. The government knows that acting like the other panicked countries would lead to strong economic problems for the country.

But, then, what is the ‘secret’ to continue with social and economic life without apparently increasing the number of those infected? Its citizens make the difference.

According to the Clarín portal, schools at different levels are kept open because the Swedish government assures that there is no scientific evidence that they are sources of contagion and points out that closing them would mean that children stay at home and parents at the same time. They couldn’t go to work to take care of them.

But despite the fact that this measure implemented by the government can be seen as risky by some other countries, the truth is that although there are no restrictions imposed by law, the discipline Swedish citizens’ social network is apparently making a difference.

The government advises that scrupulous hygiene is maintained and that people shut themselves up for a week at home as soon as they have any symptoms of the disease. Those over 70 are asked to go out as little as possible.

And so they comply, citizens continue to leave without forming groups and maintaining the safety distance.

Experts believe that if in the next few days the cases of infections and deaths from Covid-19 do not increase and in the coming weeks it begins to decrease, Sweden will have defeated coronavirus without damaging your economy and his social life. Thanks to a population with the culture of discipline who complied with the recommendations before they are forced to follow them.

