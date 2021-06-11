Sweden’s Hedwall leads the Mixed Scandinavia

The Swedish Caroline Hedwall, with a second round with 64 strokes (8 under par), two ‘eagles’, for a total of 131 (-13), has climbed to the top of the Mixed Tournament of Scandinavia, of the European Circuit of the Golf, which takes place at the Vallda club in Gothenburg (Sweden), and which sees players from the male and female circuits in contention.

At 32 years old, the one born in Taby (Sweden), already with 15 victories as a professional, including 6 on the Ladies European Tour, 6 on the Swedish Circuit and 3 on the Australian, and a worthy third place in 2015 in the ANA Inspiration, one of the five ‘majors’ of the LPGA, and three victories with the European team against the American in the Solheim Cup, Hedwall is the leader in a tournament that brings together, under the same conditions, the two circuits: the European (masculine) and feminine LET.

He leads with a stroke of advantage over the Dutch Joost Luiten, who this Friday signed 65 (-7), the result of seven birdies.

The previous leaders, the Austrian Christine Wolf and the Englishman Sam Horsfield, did not look like they did on Thursday, as they delivered cards with 72 and 74 (+2), respectively, which places them 5 and 7 hits from Hedwall.

The Spanish Pep Angles, who started this day at a blow from the then co-leaders, went to 69 blows (-3), for a total of 134 (-10), which places him in the group that shares the fifth place, to three hits to the head and, therefore, in full play for the final triumph.

Of the Spaniards, Carlos Pigem goes with -8 (68 + 68), Nuria Iturrioz (70 + 67) and María Hernández with -7 (69 + 68), Sebastián García Rodríguez with -6 (69 + 69), and Adrián Otaegui with -5 (71 + 68).

Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher also made the cut, with a total card of 138 strokes (68 + 70), with a second round with an ‘eagle’ (hole 10), four ‘birdies’ and four ‘bogeys’.