Sweden will advance lines before a launched Slovakia

06/18/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

.

Defending the ninety minutes as against Spain is no longer an option. Sweden will face Slovakia tomorrow with the need to score points, since the Central European team surprised the Poles on the first day and it would be worth a draw to continue dreaming of the round of 16.

The Scandinavian coach, Janne Anderson, is aware that his team will have to advance lines if they want to overcome the Slovak defensive network. Isak cannot be the only Swedish offensive threat and Olsen cannot repeat every day the miraculous performance he had against Morata, Moreno and company.

In this regard, the good news is that it returns They leave Kulusevki. The Juventus forward has already overcome covid-19, which kept him a week without training. The one who has also recovered from the coronavirus is Mattias Svanberg, but it does not seem that he will arrive in time for the second meeting.

Precisely, Isak scored his first international goal against the Slovaks in 2017, who will surely have seen the mess that the Real Sociedad striker was about to do with the Spanish defense.

Given Berg’s ascendancy in the group, it is difficult to imagine his substitution, but there is a possibility that Kulusevski will come out of offensive inside. Now is when Ibrahimovic’s absence due to injury will really be noticed.

The draw against Spain was seen as a good resultBut it may be useless to leave a clean sheet in the first match if the Swedes do not defeat the Slovaks in the second match.

Meanwhile, in Slovakia no script change is expected. The Central European team always plays the same. He has no qualms about playing without forwards, which does not mean that he cannot hurt upstairs, as in the first half against the Poles.

They tend to play on the nerves of the opposing team. The Swedes arrive in need of points, so the ball and the initiative will be theirs from the opening whistle, the Slovak counterattacks.

At the same time, nobody forgets that the Slovaks’ third game is against Spain, so a good result tomorrow would pave the way for the crosses, which would already be a historic milestone for that small country.

Slovak coach Stefan Tarkovic would not mind repeating the draw he achieved on his debut on the bench against the Swedes in 2018 (1-1). At a press conference, he admitted that four points would be enough to reach the eighth. In a team without stars, the team’s beacon is veteran Marek Hamsik, who was noticed inactivity due to discomfort in the twin.

The former Naples player knows Swedish football well, since, after his millionaire stay in China, he signed for the historic Swedish club Goteborg. Of course, two weeks ago he announced that he would play next season in Turkey. “It seems that now we are the favorites because we are leaders, but we are still the cinderella of the group,” he said at a press conference.

If Tarkovic decides to rest any of his players, he can always start with a leading forward. Against the Poles the most advanced players were Hamsik and Mak, the alternatives being the veteran Duris of Cypriot Omonia or the young forward of Feyenoord, Bozenik.

Either way, He will always have the option of scoring from set pieces, an art in which Inter Milan center-back Skriniar is a consummate specialist. “He’s one of the best center-backs in the world, & rdquor ;, said Hamsik about the player who gave his team the victory over Poland.

Probable lineups

Sweden: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Isak and Berg.

Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak; Doubt.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Stadium: Krestovski (Saint Petersburg)

Hour: 16: 00h.